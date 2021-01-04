Patricia Lynne Preddy (November 22, 1940 – December 31, 2020)

Patricia Lynne Preddy, 80, of Green River, passed away December 31, 2020 at Mission at Castle Rock following a lengthy illness.

She was born November 22, 1940 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Charles Thrasher and Mary Bahan.

Patty was a life-long resident of Green River, Wyoming, graduating in 1959 from Lincoln High School. She worked for many years for Sweetwater County School District #2 as the Food Service Manager.

Patty married the love of her life, Dennis Preddy, on June 22, 1960. To this union, she has two children, Dennis Mark Preddy (Teresa); and Michelle Rae Peterson (Don.) She has two grandsons, James Robert Laramee, and Lance Clark Peterson. All of these children/grandchildren residing in Oregon. She has three siblings, Ray Thrasher of Green River, Wyoming; Jacqueline Kalivas (Bob) of West Minister, Colorado; and John Draycott (Kay) of Farson, Wyoming. Patricia is also survived by one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Phyllis Crosson and husband John of Green River, Wyoming, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Bahan Lind and Charles Thrasher, as well as her mother and father-in-law, Frank Preddy and Evelyn Preddy Bucho.

Patty’s favorite past time was spending time with family and friends at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir fishing, skiing, and boating. She also enjoyed golfing. Animals were very important and cherished by Patty, especially her beloved Yorkie Mitzi.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

