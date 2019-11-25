Patricia ‘Pat’ F. Tomasini (Feb. 8, 1940-Nov. 22, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 25, 2019) — Patricia “Pat” F. Tomasini, 79, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Pat died following a brief illness.

She was born on Feb. 8, 1940, in Oak Creek, Colorado, the daughter of Steve F. and Frances A. Koler.

Pat attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1958 graduate of the Rock Springs High School. She also attended college in Denver, and received a degree in business.

She was employed at FMC for over 30 years, retiring in 1997 as a computer programmer.

Pat was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community. Her interests included golfing, traveling, bowling and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting.

Survivors include two sisters, Terry Ferguson and husband Dan of Kimball, Nebraska, and Peggi Daley and husband Tim of Rock Springs; nieces and nephews Slade Daley and wife Heather, Racheal Troester, Ryan Richardson and wife Loriah, Heath Daley and Linda Wiebe, Russell Richardson and wife Carmen, Andy Daley, Graci Troester, Adryan Beardsley, Hunter Daley, Piper Richardson, Blayke Daley, Dillon Daley, Kameron Daley, Addi Richardson, twins Royce and Reid Richardson, and Teyha Troester; her special friend, Father Tom Sheridan; other familymembers Theresa and Matt Beardsley, and Melanie Daley and Ray Richardson.

Pallbearers will be nephews Slade Daley, Heath Daley, Russell Richardson, Andy Daley, Adryan Beardsley, Hunter Daley, Matt Beardsley and her special friend David Tate.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.. Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the church. Interment will be in the St. Joseph’s Section of the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to the rosary and on Wednesday at the church one hour prior to the mass. The family will be receiving friends in the Daley home at 1216 Hilltop Drive, Rock Springs.

Per Pat’s request, in lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Holy Spirit Catholic Community or The Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, WY 82901, or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs,WY 82901.