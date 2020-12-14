Patricia Ruffini ( September 19, 1926 – December 9, 2020)

Patricia Ruffini, 94, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Ruffini was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on September 19, 1926 in Rock Springs; the daughter of Leroy Crookston and Lillian Morgan.

Patricia attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1945 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

She married Louis Ruffini on June 6, 1948 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He preceded her in death on November 15, 2010.

Mrs. Ruffini was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Her interests include being devoted to her family, enjoying the outdoors and spending time with her family at the family cabin.

Survivors include her son, Leroy Ruffini and wife Cheryl of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Lil Edd and husband Pete of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Candi Ruffini and spouse Stacey Jackson; Paul Ruffini; Erica Edd; Jessica Edd Evans and husband Casey; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Skyler; Flynn Jackson-Dunn; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one brother Jack Crookston.

Following cremation; services will be conducted at a later date.

