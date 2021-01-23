Patricia Sue Felkins (October 18, 1940 – January 18, 2021)

Patricia Sue Felkins, 80, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was a resident of Rock Springs for 50 years and former resident of Iowa.

Ms. Felkins was born October 18, 1940 in Sioux City, Iowa; the daughter of Samual Kietzman and Lucille Weldon

She attended schools in Rawlins, Wyoming and was a 1957 graduate of Rawlins High School.

She attended Drake University in Iowa for two years.

Patricia married Richard O’Dell in 1960 in Casper, Wyoming and they later divorced.

Her companion of fifteen years; Earl Webb Sr. preceded her in death on July 25, 2020.

She worked for Imperial Apartments as a manager for 25 years until her retirement in 2002.

Ms. Felkins enjoyed golfing and bowling.

Survivors include her son, Randy O’Dell and wife Elizabeth of Redmond, Oregon; her companion’s family, Earl Webb Jr. of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Kevin Webb of South Jordan, Utah, Regina Webb of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Peggy Webb of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Tina Newman and husband Brett of Rock Springs, Wyoming; 22 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and companion, Earl Webb Sr.

Following Cremation, there will be no services at her request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com