Patrick Lee Wolff (March 17, 1954 – September 24, 2020)

LAKELAND, FLORIDA (October 2, 2020) —

Patrick Lee Wolff, 66, passed away on September 24, 2020, in Lakeland, Florida.

He was a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 25 years.

He was born on March 17, 1954 in Wakefield, Michigan, the son of Ruben Lyle Wolff and Helen Sue Phelps. Patrick was a 1973 graduate from Edge Wood Senior High in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Patrick worked as a mechanic for Florida Waste Management until his retirement.

He was a member of the Lutheran Church.

Patrick loved to spend his time camping, fishing, and playing slot machines.

Survivors include stepfather, Jerry Phelps of Rock Springs, WY; brother, Kenneth Lyle Wolff and wife Tammy of Rock Springs, WY; stepbrother, Sid Wolff and wife Maureen of St. Louis, MO; stepsister, Pricilla Rodriquez and husband Henry of Belleville, IL; aunts, Mae Stewart, Pat Cogswell, Dorothy Cogswell; uncle Bill Cogswell; nephews, Marty Myers, Matt Myers; cousins Rick Cunningham, Tom Cunningham, Sheri Starr, and Tammy Bradbury.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jeanie Wolff.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com