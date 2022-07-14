Patriot Night at RS Rodeo to honor of fallen Wyoming Marine and family

Shutterstock Image

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The committee directors for the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming, in association with the Wyoming Peace Officers Association (WPOA) and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), today announced that Patriot Night during the rodeo on Friday, July 29, 2022, will feature the fathers of two fallen Wyoming service members in a one-of-a-kind military tribute to U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum and his family.

McCollum, 20, of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, was one of 13 service members and nearly 170 Afghan civilians who were killed during a suicide bombing near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26, 2021. McCollum was a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School, who fulfilled a lifelong dream after graduation by enlisting in the Marines at just 18 years old.

In October of last year, WPOA, in partnership with the University of Wyoming Athletics, surprised the McCollum family with a trip to War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming for a VIP experience at the Military Appreciation Day football game.

During halftime at the game, WPOA executive board member, and SCSO deputy, Jason Mower, and WPOA executive board member, and current Sweetwater County sheriff, John Grossnickle, presented Rylee’s father, Jim, his sisters, Roice and Cheyenee, Rylee’s wife, Gigi, and Rylee’s daughter, Levi Rylee Rose, who was born just weeks after Rylee’s death, with a framed letter telling the story of Vietnam veteran and Gold Star father, John Phelps, of Cody, Wyoming, and his son, Chance Phelps, who also served the Marines and was killed in action in April 2004 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

In the letter, WPOA again surprised the McCollum family by letting them know that Chance’s dad, John, now a world-renowned Western artist and bronze sculptor, had agreed to craft a custom, oil-on-canvas, portrait painting of Rylee as an everlasting gift to the McCollum family, and that when asked by Mower about the possibility of doing so, Mr. Phelps described the opportunity as an “honor” and as “a labor of love.”

“When I first heard about Rylee, I was heartbroken,” Mower said. “Soon thereafter, I discovered that Rylee’s dad and I had a few friends in common. I felt compelled to do something for the family, but I didn’t want to just cut a check; I knew that whatever we did, it needed to have that Wyoming touch.”

Grossnickle added, “This whole thing from start to finish has been in the works for almost a year now. Our jaws dropped when we held this painting in our hands for the first time. It’s literally a priceless work of art, and that was pretty overwhelming for us.”

Mower went on to explain that he has since become good friends with Jim, so when he reached out to tell him that he finally had the painting in hand, both Mower and McCollum instantly knew that presenting the painting needed to become its own event in order to make sure that Rylee’s sacrifice, his memory, and his legacy lives on.

“When we started spitballing back and forth, we immediately identified the rodeo in Rock Springs as the perfect Wyoming venue to do justice to the magnitude of the occasion that the presentation of this painting deserves,” Mower said.

“During the conversation, I also asked Jim if he would like to involve Mr. Phelps, if he was interested and available,” Mower continued. “Jim agreed that it was a fantastic idea, that it would be an honor to share such a special moment with another Wyoming Gold Star father, and someone who also happens to be the famous artist who selflessly donated his time and talent to make this painting happen in the first place.”

“So, I reached out to Mr. Phelps, explained the situation, asked him if he would be interested in being a part of the presentation, and, without hesitation, he instantly agreed to attend,” Mower said.

Days after his conversation with McCollum and Phelps, Mower then reached out to Grossnickle to figure out who and how to

approach the rodeo committee to see if they could even make the whole thing happen.

“The sheriff’s office has long provided security for the rodeo, so we reached out to a few members of the committee and got ourselves on the agenda for their next committee meeting,” Grossnickle explained. “During the meeting, Jason told the committee the backstory and brought the painting along with him, and by the time he was done speaking, there wasn’t a dry eye in the room.”

The rodeo committee then voted unanimously to host the presentation of the painting on Patriot Night at the rodeo. Rodeo president, Travis Garrison, said, “As an organization, obviously we’re pro-rodeo, but we’re also pro-patriotism, pro-family, and pro-prayer. We are humbled and honored to make Patriot Night at the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo home to such a special and historic occasion.”

Garrison went on to say that the rodeo will also have U.S. Marine Inspector and Instructor Staff from Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment out of Salt Lake City, Utah as part of the ceremony during an unveiling of the painting.

“When you’re talking about a fallen Marine, news definitely travels fast, and these Marines will be an integral part of the night’s festivities. I also know that it’s an inside joke with Deputy Mower that he always tries to have a few more tricks up his sleeve, so we hope a lot of different folks will join us in enjoying a world-class rodeo while also celebrating and honoring those who serve our country and have made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our freedoms and the things we all hold dear as Americans, ” Garrison said.

The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo has long-featured Patriot Night as a special event at their annual rodeo. Admission for all active duty and veteran U.S. service members on Patriot Night is free upon proof of military service.

This year’s rodeo will also be live-streamed on the Cowboy Channel mobile app.