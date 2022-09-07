Display featuring the now disbanded Pilot Butte DAR Chapter on display through the end of September. Photo submitted by RS Historical Museum.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Historical Museum in collaboration with the High Desert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating the history of the Wyoming DAR with the traveling show “Patriotism from Peaks to Prairie: Wyoming Women of the Daughters of the American Revolution” going on through the month of September.

The Traveling show was curated by the Fort Caspar Museum and features 21 display panels on the history of the DAR in Wyoming. From the different chapters both past and present to the state chapter’s work on historical preservation, patriotism, and education there is something new to learn on every panel. Included is the story of the Wyoming DAR’s work to give the State both a Flag and Flower to represent Wyoming and the local High Desert Chapter’s work on recognizing Forgotten Heroes (2019-2020). Through a collaboration with the Museum, the High Desert Chapter identified and was able to obtain and place 57 new headstones on previously unmarked veteran graves in the Rock Springs cemetery. For their monumental efforts, the Chapter was awarded the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Historic Preservation Medal in 2021. The High Desert Chapter is currently working on securing VA grave markers or medallions for veterans buried in the Green River and Lyman, Wyoming cemeteries.

Along with the traveling show the Museum has set up a display showcasing items from the collection of the now disbanded Pilot Butte DAR Chapter. Active between 1931 and 1957 the Pilot Butte Chapter members were veritable who’s who of the community. Located in the “Home of 56 Nationalities”, the Chapter hosted “Americanism Teas” to encourage women to pursue their citizenship and partnered with the School District to sponsor student groups. Scrapbooks and individual histories round out the exhibit and bring the women in our community to life for visitors.

Locals and visitors can see both the traveling display and the local Chapter displays inside the Fire Station, as well as pick up more information about the DAR and find out how to join.

The Rock Springs Historical Museum is proud to preserve, protect, and present the rich history of Rock Springs and area Coal Camps to our students, community, and visitors. For more information on current exhibits, historical tours, and help with research, contact the Rock Springs Historical Museum at 307-362-3138 or visit our website at the City of Rock Springs at www.rswy.net.