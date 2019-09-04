Paulson Honored with Executive Fire Chief Certificate

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Rock Springs Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Paulson was honored with the Executive Fire Chief Certificate Tuesday evening at the Rock Springs City Council meeting.

Mayor Tim Kaumo outlined Paulson’s course work and the research he was required to accomplish over a four-year period for the intensive course. He said Paulson is a good example of leadership in the Fire Department and is someone the community can depend on in times of need.

“What a job well done,” Kaumo said of Paulson.

Paulson’s final research paper detailed creating a Fire Science Program at Western Wyoming Community College.