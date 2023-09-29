Pavement replacement to begin Monday in Green River

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The City of Green River has contracted with Lewis and Lewis to repair several different streets as part of their maintenance and preservation program. The repairs are scheduled to start Monday, Oct. 2nd and last through an estimated completion date of Oct. 24th.

Crews will remove damaged asphalt, fill with gravel, and then complete the project with new asphalt. This project is not a total repair of streets, but a maintenance and patching project to help extend the life of streets.

REPAIR SCHEDULE

— Yates and Juniper streets, 10/2

— Elm St. and South Riverview Drive, 10/3

— Monroe Ave and Bridger Drive, 10/4-10/6

— Wild Horse Canyon Rd and West 4th North, 10/9-10/11

— North Riverview Drive, 10/12-10/16

— South 4th West, 10/16-10/17

Once the initial work is complete, Lewis and Lewis will go back and replace the gravel patch with an asphalt patch. This will be done in reverse order of the above schedule. All paving is expected to be completed by Oct. 24th and is subject to change due to weather or adverse conditions.

This project is not part of the 2022 6th penny which is expected to begin next construction season. Funds for this project are left-over funds from the 2012 6th penny that have been used for similar maintenance and repair projects.