PAW releases poll findings on Wyoming voter support of oil/gas industry

CASPER, WYOMING (Feb. 15, 2020) — The Petroleum Association of Wyoming (PAW) released statewide polling data on Friday showing Wyoming residents support oil and gas development. According to the poll, conducted Jan. 21-23, 2020, 86% of Wyoming voters approve of oil and natural gas production in Wyoming, including 71% of voters who strongly approve.

A majority (76%) of Wyoming voters are confident that economic activities such as oil and gas exploration, grazing, timber, and mining can be compatible with recreation, hunting, fishing and preservation.

More than eight-in-ten voters polled believe their local economy receives a great deal (64%) or a good deal (20%) of economic benefit from drilling. Eighty-five percent (85%) of Wyoming voters also believe that due to instability in the Middle East, oil and natural gas production in Wyoming provides an important asset for our national security.

“This polling confirms that Wyoming knows the true value of oil and natural gas to our everyday lives,” said Pete Obermueller, President of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming. “Wyoming residents understand the importance of oil and natural gas production for jobs, economic benefits, tax revenues and national security. The oil and natural gas industry is the bedrock of the Wyoming economy and will continue to be so for the foreseeable future.”