Peace Corps hosts application workshop at UW Sept. 17

Laramie, Wyoming — The Peace Corps will host an application workshop at the University of Wyoming from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 in Room 315 of the Wyoming Union.

Students interested in applying to serve after graduation will have opportunities to ask questions about service; learn which programs best match their skills; and gain valuable tips to guide them through the application process.

The Peace Corps sends Americans with a passion for service abroad on behalf of the United States to work with communities and create lasting change. Peace Corps volunteers live and work for 27-month terms of service in more than 60 nations, and receive living stipends, extensive language and technical training; and financial benefits, including eligibility for loan forgiveness and graduate school fellowships after service.

UW currently has 12 alumni serving as Peace Corps volunteers, and more than 405 UW alumni have served since the Peace Corps was founded in 1961. More than 235,000 Americans of all ages have served in 141 countries worldwide.

In addition to the Sept. 17 event, interested students can email recruiter Tilyian Morrin at [email protected].

For more information, visit www.peacecorps.gov or follow the Peace Corps on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.