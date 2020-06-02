Peaceful protests for George Floyd begin in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 2, 2020) — Protests for the death of George Floyd have begun in Rock Springs.

A small crowd has banded together outside of Walgreens on Dewar Drive, holding signs that read “I CAN’T BREATHE” and “STOP THE VIOLENCE”.

Protesters on the scene spoke with Wyo4News, stating that they aim for this to be a peaceful protest.

Advertisement

“We are here today protesting systematic racism in America,” said one of the protestors, who preferred to remain anonymous.

“We do not want to cause any issues with police or cause any damage to any business. We are just here for peaceful protest.”

Protests reportedly began last evening, and have begun to pick up steam.

Protestors on the scene hope that others will join them in their cause.

This is an ongoing development and will be updated as more information becomes available.