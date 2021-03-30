Peak Disposal purchases Lovato Recycling’s commercial cardboard containers

Advertisement

March 30, 2021 — The Ray Lovato Recycling Center has announced that Peak Disposal in Rock Springs has purchased its commercial cardboard containers. Peak Disposal will begin offering commercial cardboard pick-up services in Rock Springs in the near future.

Earlier this month, Ray Lovato Recycling Center gave notice to their customers they would be phasing out their commercial cardboard pickup service. The current cardboard dropoff service at the Ray Lovato Recycling location continues to operate.

The cancelation announcement noted that Wyoming Waste Services is currently offering a commercial cardboard pickup service in Rock Springs.

The Ray Lovato Recycling Center Board of Directors is also working on expanding recycling services with both waste haulers and the City of Rock Springs.