Peasley named MW Offensive Player of the Week

University of Wyoming photo

October 10, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff and Press Release

The Wyoming Cowboys earned a Mountain West Weekly award for the third-straight week. On Monday, senior quarterback Andrew Peasley was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Cowboys in a 24-19 win over then-undefeated and No. 24 Fresno State last Saturday. It is the third time Peasley has earned the award in his UW career.

In Saturday’s contest, Peasley tied a career-high with three touchdown passes. He finished the contest 19-of-27 passing for 183 yards. That 70 percent competition rate was Peasley’s second-highest of his career at Wyoming. He also rushed four times for 24 yards.

Peasley will lead the Cowboys against Air Force this Saturday in Colorado Springs. Both teams are undefeated in Mountain West games, with Air Force at 3-0 (5-0 overall) and Wyoming at 2-0 (5-1 overall). The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 3:30 p.m. with kickoff at 5 p.m.