Pedersen wins another “Freshman of the Week” honor/Cowboys play tonight

February 14, 2023 — For the fourth time this season, Malene Pedersen was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week. Last week Pedersen helped lead the Cowgirls to wins over Utah State and Air Force, averaging 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. This is the second time Pedersen has received the honor in the past three weeks. She also won the award on December 12 and January 9.

This week, Pedersen and the rest of the Cowgirls hit the road for the final time during the regular season traveling to New Mexico Thursday and San Diego State Saturday.

Cowboys Play at New Mexico Tonight

The Wyoming Cowboys basketball team will be in the Pit at New Mexico tonight. The Pokes (2-10 in conference/7-17 overall) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak. New Mexico (6-6/19-6) has also dropped its last three contests. New Mexico won this year’s first meeting 76-75 in Laramie.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 7:30, with tip-off at 8 p.m.