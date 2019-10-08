Pediatric nurse practitioner joins MHSC team

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Pediatric care at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County now has even more expertise to offer.

Tammy Walker, CPNP-PC has been working in the medical field for nearly 15 years, most recently in neonatal and infant care in a rural hospital setting. She now brings those skills to the Pediatric Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial.

Walker knew early on in her medical career that she wanted to work with children.

“Working with kids is fun,” she said. “And, when a parent trusts you with their child, it’s an honor to oversee their care and provide expertise.

“One of my primary roles is to be an educator of new parents,” she said. “I want to provide the best care possible to the individual patients and their parents.”

“We are happy to have her here and the expertise she will bring to our hospital family,” said Chief Nursing Officer Kristy Nielson.

Walker recently moved to Green River from Evanston, where she worked for Evanston Regional Hospital for 12 years, the last 10 as a registered nurse in the nursery and post-partum unit. She also worked for the past two years as an adjunct nursing clinical instructor at Western Wyoming Community College.

She and her husband, Josh, have four children. With family in this area, she said it was an easy transition “to jump across The Sisters.”

She has an Associate of Health Sciences from Dixie State University, St. George, Utah; an Associate of Nursing from Western Wyoming Community College; a Bachelor of Nursing from the University of Wyoming; and a Master of Nursing from Maryville University, St. Louis, Mo.

She is nationally board certified by the Pediatric Nursing Certification Board.

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah Health’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.