Pedro Mountain Fire 60% Contained While Jackson Fire 100% Contained

Carbon County, WY (9/4/19) – The Pedro Mountain Fire east of Pathfinder Reservoir and 40 miles north of Rawlins is now listed at 60% contained. Yesterday firefighters were aided by higher humidity levels but dry and windy conditions are expected to return today. As of late Tuesday night, 264 firefighters were still on scene with a reported 21,464 acres burned.

Jackson, WY (9/4/19) – According to news reports, residents of the Saddle Butte Subdivision in Jackson were allowed to return to their homes on Tuesday night. The residents had been evacuated since a fire started on Sunday.

Fire officials are saying the fire, which started just north of Broadway Avenue in Jackson, is currently 100% contained. The fire was caused by a bundle of mylar balloons getting entangled in power lines causing an electric arc.