Pedro Mountain Fire Containment Improves

Carbon County, WY (8/30/19) – According to the latest update from the Pedro Mountain Fire in Carbon County, nearly 12,500 acres have burned in the blaze since it first started by lightning on Saturday, August 24.

According to officials, the fire is now 23% contained and no new structure loss has been reported. Earlier in the week, it was reported that four buildings were lost to the fire including permanent and seasonal homes and outbuildings.

AT present there 358 firefighters on the scene with assistance from bulldozers, water tenders, and seven aerial resources.