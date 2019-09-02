Pedro Mountain Fire Continues To Grow, Containment Decreases

Carbon County WY (9/2/19) – The Pedro Mountain Fire continued to grow in acreage burned on Sunday. The latest fire report has 19,535 burned with containment down to 24%. Late Saturday night containment was reported at 27% with 16,590 acres burned.

Advertisement

The latest report, as of 7:55 pm. Sunday, states, “A red flag warning is in effect on Monday. There is concern about the potential for rapid intensification and spread of fire”.

Yesterday, burnout operations continue along the south and east and within a large pocket of unburned fuel near Pedro Peak. There was active fire behavior in these areas with group torching in the timber. The northern and the western flank were fairly quiet with isolated torching, backing and smoldering.

At present 430 personnel are on scene at the fire located east of Pathfinder Reservoir about 40 miles north of Rawlins. The lightning-caused fire began on Saturday, August 24.