Pedro Mountain Fire Grows To 7,000 Acres

Carbon County, WY (8/27/19) – According to the BLM, the Pedro Mountain Fire near Pathfinder Reservoir has now grown to nearly 7,000 acres, mostly in Carbon County. The agency is also reporting, as of late Monday, the fire is at 0% containment.

The fire, which started naturally on Saturday, has caused evacuations to remain in place for Pedro Mountain Estates, Pedro Mountain Ranch Road and Cardwell Ranch. Area closures also include Leo west to Pathfinder National Wildlife Refuge and from Leo north to the Natrona County Line.

Authorities are asking the public to stay away from Pathfinder Reservoir because of the firefighting activities.