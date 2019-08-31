Pedro Mountain Fire Update As of Late Friday Night

Carbon County, WY (8/31/19) – According to fire official reports, the Pedro Mountain Fire is now 27% contained with total burn acreage at 15,063. The fire is burning southwest of Alcova, east of Pathfinder Reservoir.

The report issued late Friday night stated active torching is exhibited in the timber, with active flanking and head fire through the sage/grass. Thunderstorms in the area throughout the day lead to wind-driven runs.

As of last night, 363 firefighters were on the scene, along with 12 aerial resources, four dozers, and 34 engines.

The lightning-caused fire started last Saturday.