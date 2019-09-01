Pedro Mt. Fire Continues To Grow With Containment Still At 27%

Carbon County, WY (9/1/19) – As of late Saturday night, fire officials are reporting the Pedro Mountain Fire has now burned 16,590 acres. Containment is still listed at 27%.

Advertisement

The fire, east of Pathfinder Reservoir and about 40 miles north of Rawlins, is going into its ninth day. The fire was naturally started by lightning.

On Saturday fire crews did burnout operations along the southern portion of the Pedro Mountain Range which lead to active fire behavior in the timber with uphill runs. The latest report stated the eastern, northern, and western flank of the fire exhibited smoldering and backing in the timber/rocks and sage/grass.

Advertisement

Firefighting personnel has now grown to 436 with 36 engines and 12 aerial resources in service. Red Flag Warning weather conditions will be present today.