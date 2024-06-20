People’s Choice Car Show set to benefit Cowboys Against Cancer

June 20, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Sum ‘R’ Fun Corvette Club is set to host its 24th Annual People’s Choice Car Show on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot in Rock Springs. This free event will feature music, food, and door prizes, with all proceeds benefiting Cowboys Against Cancer this year. Registration is available until the start of the show and it is also free to register a vehicle.

The car show will include a wide range of classes: Corvettes C1-C8

Classic Muscle (Pre-1980)

Late Model Muscle (1981-2023)

Classic Trucks (1941-1980)

Late Model Trucks (1981-2023)

Classics (1940-1980)

Antiques (Pre-1940)

Sports Cars

Hot Rods

Rat Rods

Imports

Motorcycles

Off Road

Under Construction

Approximately 80+ vehicles are registered to attend, with food truck vendors such as The Food Dude, The Snack Shak and more on site. Live music will be provided by Play It Again, and the national anthem will be performed live. The event will also feature over 50 raffle baskets, including items from local businesses like O’Reilly Auto Parts, Napa Auto Parts, Auto Zone, Ace Hardware, and Murdoch’s. Entrants will have a chance to win a $200 raffle, while the public can participate in a $100 raffle.

Participants and attendees will have the opportunity to purchase car show blankets (samples of available blanket designs included), with all proceeds going to Cowboys Against Cancer, along with all of the funds raised from raffles. Fastlane sponsors for the event include RP Oilfield Services, Little America, Tim Twomey, and the Sum ‘R’ Fun Corvette Club.

Jeff Pitcher, President of the Sum ‘R’ Fun Corvette Club, expressed his enthusiasm for the event. “I’m truly honored to support Cowboys Against Cancer. This event is more than just a gathering of incredible cars; it’s a chance for our community to come together, have some fun, and make a meaningful impact. I encourage everyone to join us, enjoy the fantastic vehicles on display, and help us raise funds for a cause that touches so many lives. Let’s show our support and drive towards a brighter future!”

About The Sum ‘R’ Fun Corvette Club:

Composed of Corvette enthusiasts who share a passion for the iconic car, this club is active in the community with monthly meetings, cruises, and an annual car show. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

About Cowboys Against Cancer:

Cowboys Against Cancer is a 100% volunteer organization dedicated to raising funds for Sweetwater County residents diagnosed with cancer. More details can be found on their website.