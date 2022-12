People’s Choice winners announced for Lighted Holiday Parade

Lighted Holiday Parade, Rock Springs, Wyoming. December 3, 2022 (Wyo4News photo)

December 7, 2022 — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce announced the People’s Choice winners from last Saturday’s Lighted Holiday Parade. The online voting took place on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Voting ended on Monday.

First Place – Unknown Saints

Second Place – Sweetwater Snowpokes

Third Place – Frankie G and Friends