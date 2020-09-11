Percent of COVID-19 tests with a positive result continues to improve in WY

Wyo4News Staff

[email protected]

CHEYENNE, WY (September 11, 2020) – According to Governor Mark Gordon’s office, Wyoming’s COVID-19 dashboard was updated this week to reflect the continued decline in the percent of COVID-19 tests with a positive result.

Over the past 14 days, this rate has dropped to 1.6 percent and has been declining over the past month. Daily new cases have decreased over the past 14 days, from 35 lab-confirmed cases per day to 25.

Albany County now has the most active cases in the state (100), with most of those (66) connected to the University of Wyoming. Laramie and Carbon Counties have the second- and third-most active cases. Teton County continues to have the highest rate of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases per capita, followed by Fremont and Washakie counties.