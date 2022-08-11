Person of interest issued a warrant on the morning of August 5, 2022

Luke Young

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Offender Young was sentenced on March 17, 2021, for Unlawful Manufacture/ Delivery of Schedule I or II Drugs and sentenced to 3 to 5 years by Judge Fenn in the Fomih Wyoming Judicial District in Sheridan County, WY.

Offender Young completed the required programming while incarcerated. He was awarded a parole grant conditional upon his completion of the Adult Community Corrections program he was participating in at the time of his failure to report back to the facility from his place of employment on August 4, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Department of Corrections Director Daniel Shannon issued a warrant on the morning of August 5, 2022 for his arrest.

Luke Thomas Young, is a person of interest in an active double-homicide investigation that happened on HWY 20-26 in Natrona County, Wyoming. Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public.