Pet adoption fees increasing at Green River Animal Control

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 30, 2020) — On Monday, Green River Animal Control announced their fees for pet adoptions would increase. Included in the adoption fees will be the animal’s first vaccine.

According to a post on the Green River Police Department Facebook page, the following new adoption prices will take effect as of Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Dogs over 12 months: $40, dogs under 12 months: $50, cats over 12 months: $20, cats under 12 months: $30, Other (small caged animals, birds, reptiles, etc.): $20.

For more information on pet adoptions from Green River Animal Control, call 307-872-0570.