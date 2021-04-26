Petri named semifinalist for U.S. Presidential Scholar Program

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 26, 2021) – Green River High School senior Jessica Petri was recently selected as a semifinalist in the U.S. Presidential Scholar Program.

Advertisement

Petri is one of 625 American students who were selected from nearly 6,500 candidates who are expected to graduate high school this year.

“I was very, very excited to be a semifinalist,” Petri said. “The first thing I did was call my best friend, who wrote one of the essays about me for the application.”

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 and is now in its 57th year. It is one of the highest honors a graduating high school senior can obtain. It recognizes the student’s accomplishments in academics, leadership, as well as service to school and community.

A panel of educators reviewed the submissions for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program and selected the 625 semifinalists. Petri said being selected is a testimony to the hard work she has put in over the last four years.

Advertisement

A group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the president called the Commission of Presidential Scholars will select the finalists The U.S. Department of Education will announce the scholars in May.

If selected to be a finalist, Petri will travel to Washington D.C. for a ceremony this summer. She said that she would be most excited to honor the teacher she chose.

“I think he is extremely deserving of such recognition,” she said.

“I would feel extremely honored to be selected for the scholarship and for the opportunities that come with it.”