Petroleum Association of Wyoming welcomes new communications director

Casper, Wyoming — The Petroleum Association of Wyoming (PAW) welcomes Ryan McConnaughey as communications director to the association staff.

McConnaughey brings extensive experience to the position, spending more than a decade in constituent services, communication, public affairs, and policy development spanning agriculture, natural resources, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and government.

“I am looking forward to this new role as Communications Director for the Petroleum Association,” McConnaughey said. “In today’s world, communicating the excellent work PAW members are doing is vital to the continued success of the oil and gas industry and Wyoming as a whole.”

PAW President Pete Obermueller had the following to say about McConnaughey’s hire:

“Between our existing staff and board members, PAW has a strong team in place when it comes to member services and government relations. Bringing someone on board to handle our messaging efforts was the logical next step for the Association. I am thrilled Ryan has agreed to join us in that effort.”

Before joining PAW, McConnaughey worked for the Pronghorn Agency, a Wyoming-based public relations firm. He started his professional career serving five years as a field representative and grants coordinator for U.S. Representative Cynthia Lummis.

McConnaughey is a lifelong Wyomingite. He received his Master of Science degree from New Mexico State University and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wyoming. He is also a graduate of the Leadership Wyoming Class of 2015.