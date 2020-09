Advertisement

Owner Name: Sara Martin

Pet Name: Spike

Nickname: Dork

Strengths: Protector of the house – big bod bark

Weaknesses: Big baby

Fun Story: He was super tiny when we got him, he would go to work with ‘daddy’ and chase birds

Favorite Food: Snacks or any people food, candy, cookies, and veggies

Favorite Toy: Bones, balls, squeaky toys