Pfizer vaccine now available for children 12 years old or older

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 21, 2021) — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for children aged 12 years old or older, according to health professionals.

Beginning in June, the vaccine will be available at Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River. The vaccine can even be administered at the child’s sports physical if the parent or guardian would prefer. To schedule an appointment with Castle Rock, call 307-872-4590.

Sweetwater County Public Health has actually been administering the Pfizer vaccine to children 12 years old or older since May 13. To schedule an appointment, log on to www.wyoapptportal.org.