Photo Depicts Rock Springs World War I Veterans

Rock Springs, WY (7/1/19) – The staff of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River recently reviewed one of the many photographs in its archives, which depicts a group of Rock Springs World War I veterans who belonged to the Rock Springs chapter of Associazione Nazionale Combattenti Italiani (National Association of Italian Fighters), a fraternity of Italian-American veterans. The photograph was taken during the late 1920s or early 1930s. The men are wearing their group’s distinctive garrison cap, which bears its patch, shown here.
The 15 men posed with E. M. Viquesney’s sculpture “The Spirit of the American Doughboy,” the monument in Bunning Park in Rock Springs that bears the names of the Sweetwater County servicemen who died during World War I.
The men, (many of whom have descendants living in Sweetwater County today), are identified in museum records as follows:
1st Row
Maurice Ferrero
Tony Ferdoni
John Oliva
2nd Row
Martin Furmo
Americo Onisto
Oreste Frazzini
Oreste Shinamana
Francesco Antonetti
Adelino Bermando
3rd Row
Petro Tagnani
George DeBernardi
Angelo Cordero
Mike Magnetti
Tom Coletti
Angelo Turcato
On Saturday, June 29, the High Desert Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a memorial at Bunning Park for the servicemen honored on the Doughboy’s plaque.