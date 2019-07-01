Photo Depicts Rock Springs World War I Veterans

Rock Springs, WY (7/1/19) – The staff of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River recently reviewed one of the many photographs in its archives, which depicts a group of Rock Springs World War I veterans who belonged to the Rock Springs chapter of Associazione Nazionale Combattenti Italiani (National Association of Italian Fighters), a fraternity of Italian-American veterans. The photograph was taken during the late 1920s or early 1930s. The men are wearing their group’s distinctive garrison cap, which bears its patch, shown here.​

The 15 men posed with E. M. Viquesney’s sculpture “The Spirit of the American Doughboy,” the monument in Bunning Park in Rock Springs that bears the names of the Sweetwater County servicemen who died during World War I.​

The men, (many of whom have descendants living in Sweetwater County today), are identified in museum records as follows:​

1st Row​

Maurice Ferrero​

Tony Ferdoni​

John Oliva​

​

2nd Row​

Martin Furmo​

Americo Onisto​

Oreste Frazzini​

Oreste Shinamana​

Francesco Antonetti​

Adelino Bermando​

​

3rd Row​

Petro Tagnani​

George DeBernardi​

Angelo Cordero​

Mike Magnetti​

Tom Coletti​

Angelo Turcato​

On Saturday, June 29, the High Desert Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a memorial at Bunning Park for the servicemen honored on the Doughboy’s plaque.​