Pick up free meals at RSHS from SCSD#1 on Tuesday

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 21, 2020) – Due to the large number of families with children 18 years old or younger receiving free meals from Sweetwater County School District No. 1 over Christmas break, the school district is requesting who pre-ordered pick their meals up at a certain time according to their last name.

LAST NAME

A thru C: 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

D thru I : 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

J thru O: 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

P thru S: 1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

T thru Z: 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

It should be noted that the pick-up times are not require, but recommended so that school district officials can provide a service that is fast and efficient.

If unable to pre-order meals, there will be a limited quantity of extra meals and will be handed out between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The pick-up location is at Rock Springs High School, located at 1375 James Drive, on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Parents will park on the east side of Rock Springs High School near the three-stall garage located on the corner of Cottonwood Drive and James Drive. Please wear a mask to get the meals at the tables set up by Nutrition Services staff.

Please contact Nutrition Services Director Angela Erramouspe at 307-352-3400 ext. 1249 with any questions.

Sweetwater #1 is not responsible for food once it leaves our premises, so be sure to refrigerate or freeze any items that need to be