Pilot Butte students show art at CFAC

Pilot Butte fourth-grader Mabel Mathis came to see the exhibit with her family on opening day this week. She is standing next to her black and white “notan.” Wikipedia explains, “Notan is a Japanese design concept involving the play and placement of light and dark elements as they are placed next to the other in the composition of art and imagery.”

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — “We are moving right along with exhibiting Sweetwater County School District #1 students’ artwork. Pilot Butte Elementary is up now through April 2nd at the Community Fine Arts Center,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “One of the largest exhibits so far, there are over 190 pieces of art on the walls. The art instructors Nancy Rollins and Kendra Lewis have really inspired their students with their projects.”

National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, but the CFAC has art displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. One student’s artwork all spring. This national observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem-solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

The CFAC continues to celebrate the importance of the arts in our schools by holding annual displays. Rock Springs High School teacher Elmer Halseth encouraged his students as far back as the 1930s to raise money and he helped them to purchase art to hang in their classrooms. In 1966, he arranged for the expanded art collection to be on display for the public and the Community Fine Arts Center began to be an important feature of the town.

The following students are participating:

Fourth Grade: Jonny Acherman, Ava Amarica Gavin Arnoldi, Shaddix Austin, Cristian Avina, Kambria Basso, D’Nasia Battle-Miller, Alex Benitez-Arteaga, Kannin Boylen, Braylynn Campbell, Adanely Campos-DelVillar, Mayeli Chavez, Amari Chavez, Kendal Christensen, Adlee Christiansen, Wesley Clark, Xander Colley, Ady Cresinger, Porter Croft, Jon Crofts, Liliya Cross, Lyam Cunningham, Savanna Davies, Aaliyah Delbridge, Danica Delp, Kamrynn Douchant, Mila Du Pape, Cooper Fagley, Lane Fields, Nolan Fouts, Kennedy Freeman, Jonhatan Frias, Selah Gatti, Brock Gilson, Lindsey Golden, IiLaycia Griffin, Lilya Gross, Kamdyn Haight, Evalyn Hammontree, Kally Hartley, Leo Hettinger, Jakob Humphries, Nixon Jarvie, Ziva Jeppsen, Paislee Jex, Chevelle Johnson, Channing Lincoln, Madelyn Luettich, Mabel Mathis, Cash Meduna, Rylen Moeller, Kendal Moore, Kaleb Neal, Isaac Noland, Brystle Nosich, Kaylee Parker, Carter Pierpoint, Bryn Powell, Rylee Robinson, Karol Salazar Mejia, Callie Saunders, Lyndan Schumacher, Beckham Smith, Jill Sorensen, Eliel Sosa, Tyson Stauffer, Zoe Thompson, Joey Timothy, Mateo Trejo, Jacob Tucker, Yazlin Vicencio-Delgadillo, Jaylah Villa Martinez, Makayla Weaver, Olivia Whalen, Jerek Wheatley, Carla Whitfield, Lillian Wilde, Daniel Yang

5th grade: Eleanor Aanerud, Shellie Anderson, Stormy Armstrong, Sydney Atkinson, Mia Audenried, Olivia Bear, Braleigh Bentley, Chloe Bertagnolli, Aleah Bittner, Felicitie Bradley, Desch Brewster, Rylee Burton, Lundin Centers, Elena Chavez, Tayler Christensen, Eric Cuellar Flores, Alexis Dodge, Zadia Edwards, Cohen Evans, Konner Evans, Kylee Faigl, Arcasia Garcia, Noah George, Breelei Gil, Jordan Hall, Macy Harmon, Adeline Hopkins, Vanessa Horner, Brooklyn Jackson Dunn, Natalynn Jaquez, Destiny Jones, Yadira Landeros, Libby Luzmoore, Chance Mackey, Remi Mazharian, Emma McCarroll, Alan Mendoza, Ariana Moneyhun, Katilyn Moore, Jade Moreno, Tate Moses, Kolby Muir, Danaka Ogden, Izabelle Pedri, Dayton Richins, Evelyn Riddle, Jesley Saunders, Caterina Straka, Marin Sunich, Arthur Van Geertruyden, Hendrick Van Geertruyden, Hailey Volcic, Mason Wille, Ashlen Zhong

6th Grade: Peyton Anderson, Rawly Asay, Aurora Baker, Charlene Barnes, Kennedi Basso, Adrian Becerra, Jesus Benitez Arteaga, Evan Berry, Damien Blau, Brayton Boylen, Jackson Buss, Emma Calvey, Gauge Castor, Braxton Chavez, Andi Christensen, Julia Clerk, Manuel Cuellar Flores, Blake Davies, Julio Delgadillo Gonzalez, Daniela Dominguez, Hannah Duran, Carter Gard, Adam Hall, Austin Harper, Lukis Hettinger, Desmond Hills, Emma Hudson, Nellie Jarvie, Ashlynn Keeley, Gregory Lauridsen, Matthew Lemon, Lillian Majko, Zoey Marincic, Kenzlie McCain, Aspen McConnell, Jemma McGarvey, Andrew Mealey, Emma Monzon, Anna Nations, Devin Naylor, Matthew Olson, Mia Parra, Karlee Penland, Emmanuel Perez, Makynzee Puffer, Madeleine Roberts, Kimber Schlaud, Aspen Seppie, Macey Smith, Gracie Souther, Harlow Stevenson, Jace Stott, Landin Urbin, Faith Vail, Ashley Vargas-Velica, Julien Vincent, Kaitlyn Willey, Reagan Williams.

The next school to exhibit will be Eastside Elementary April 5 – 16.

Rock Springs Junior High School’s exhibit is April 19 – 30 with a reception on April 20th followed by Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools from May 4 – 21 with a reception on May 4th.

Friends and family of the students, and the public, are encouraged to visit the CFAC to see the students’ exhibit as well as the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. One. Masks are suggested and we practice social distancing.