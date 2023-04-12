Pilot Butte students show art at Community Fine Arts Center

Pilot Butte Elementary fourth grader Lauryn Hammontree drew the checkerboard cake on the right and personalized it with a basketball sneaker, her other interest! This Community Fine Arts Center exhibit is up through April 22nd for students to bring their family and friends in to see their artwork.

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — “We are moving right along with exhibiting Sweetwater County School District #1 students’ art work. Pilot Butte Elementary is up now through April 22nd at the Community Fine Arts Center,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “New this year are some imaginative 3D food truck designs. The art instructors Nancy Rollins and Kendra Lewis have really inspired their students with their projects.”

National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, but the CFAC has art displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. One student’s artwork all spring. This national observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

The CFAC continues to celebrate the importance of the arts in our schools by holding the annual displays. Rock Springs High School teacher Elmer Halseth encouraged his students as far back as the 1930s to raise money and he helped them to purchase art to hang in their classrooms. In 1966, he arranged for the expanded art collection to be on display for the public and the Community Fine Arts Center began to be an important feature of the town.

The following students are participating:

Fourth Grade: Eden Achatz, Diego Acosta, Jace Aullman, Ella Beattie, Bella Benitez-Moreno, Serenity Bowers, Genessys Camarillo Espinoza, Brooklynn Campbell, Layla Chapman, Meitzen Christensen, Ammyn Corbett, Jaycee Corona, Mary Craig, Sawyer Davis, Sophia Dickenson, Aria Elmore, Crue Evans, Donivyn Fisher, Bryson Fletcher, Bristol Franklin, Kyleigh Frazier, Valeria Godina-Alvarado, Lilly Gorham, Jaxon Green, Lauryn Hammontree, McKenzee Hansen, Emet Heaton, Brittany Herrera, Brighton Hunsaker, Tyler Hurst, Ellie Jenkins, Brilee Jex, Nicolet King, Bri King, Kennedy Kleinlein, Kyle Koeppen, Isaac Lemon, Isaac Loftus, Paislee Mackey, Ivy Macy, Yazmin Martinez, Elli Mazharian, Adalynn McBurnett, Mason McCain, Zoe McGarvey, Emerson Millens, Gael Pena, Keelynn Platzer, Olivia Radakovich, Isabella Ramirez, Maylenne Rodriguez, Sofia Saavedra, Christian Scott, Ashley Shassetz, Brecken Smith, Shyann Sommerville, Kendrick Sperry, Rhett Stott, Noah Straka, Teagan Tipton, Ianna Trujillo, Hunter Willey, Kayla Zhong

Fifth grade: Ava Amarica, James Anderson, Zoe Ball, Kambria Basso, Allie Blau, Kannin Boylen, Adanely Campos-Del Villar, Mayeli Chavez, Preston Christensen, Kendal Christensen, Wesley Clark, Zavian Coletti, Cesar Contreas, Kiefer Crompton, Dempsey Cross, Aaliyah Delbridge, Brook Deppe, Addison Doerr, Kamrynn Douchant, Alliyah Edinger, Kennedy Freeman, Johnatan Frias, Lindsey Golden, Aspen Hilton, Kamdon Homer, Nixon Jarvie, Ziva Jeppsen, Paislee Jex, Chevelle Johnson, Kaizley Kenney, Aiden Larraga, Piper Liggett, Channing Lincoln, Maddy Luettich, Miranda Martin, Kamilah Martinez, Carmen Martinez-Fry, Mabel Mathis, Isabella McKimm, Ryleigh McLaren-York, Rylen Moeller, Kendall Moore, Kroy Nacey, Sherlyn Penuelas, Kiri Phillips, Bryn Powell, Yirel Ramires Oceguera, David Rivera, Rylee Robinson, Ainsley Rubich, Karol Salazar Mejia, Mariah Salazar, Callie Saunders, Hannah Smith, Jill Sorensen, Zoe Thompson, Arthur Van Gerrtruyden, Yazlin Vicencio-Delgadillo, Issac Vizcarra, Gracie Wagner, Angel Wanjoku, Makayla Weaver, Elijah Weidner, Carla Whitfield, Lillian Wilde, Thomas Wurst

Sixth Grade: Adrielle Acosta, Lucas Allred, Stormy Armstrong, Mia Audenreid, Olivia Bear, Braleigh Bentley, Jillian Bieber, Desch Brewster, Rylee Burton, Keiana Calvin, Elena Chavez, Tayler Christensen, Alicia Cox, Alexis Dodge, Evanya Edwards, Marki Ellis, Cohen Evans, Kylee Faigl, Aubree Flores, Arcasia Garcia, Gauge Gasser, Jasmine Hadden, Tiana Halstead, Lily Harbison, Steven Hardesty, Addie Hopkins, Riley Huffaker, Brooklyn Jackson-Dunn, Payton Jensen, Ean Jensen, Yurel Jereb, Zack Joaquim, Karlie Karins, Yadira Landeros-Salcido, Libby Luzmoor, Chance Mackey, Jacob Martinez, Remi Mazharian, Alan Mendoza, Cristian Mendoza, Hannah Millenmon, Landen Miskulin, Ariana Moneyhun, Kolby Muir, Danaka Ogden, Izabelle Pedri, DJ Phillips, Mauricio Reyes, Julian Rivera, Sadie Rose, Davyn Satison, Zoeii Seely, Hayden Shrewbury, Carson Slane, Cruz Snyder, Jackson Stewart, Caterina Straka, Hadli Tomison, Hendrik Van Geertruyden, Antonio Vazquez Pena, Hazel Wheeler, Mason Wille, Ashlen Zhong

The next school to exhibit will be Rock Springs Junior High School’s exhibit is April 25 – May 6th with a reception on April 26th followed by Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools from May 9 – 20 with a reception on May 10th.

Friends and family of the students, and the public, are encouraged to visit the CFAC to see the students’ exhibit as well as the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. One.

CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.