Pinedale airport to receive $5 million for improvements

PINEDALE, WYOMING (Dec. 9, 2019) — A Pinedale public-use airport will receive $5 million in supplemental federal funding to make improvements to the aircraft parking apron and fuel farm.

The Ralph Wenz Field in Pinedale will receive the funding as part of a $485 million nationwide award announced by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao recently. The work includes expanding the apron and relocating and replacing the existing fuel farm with two, 15,000 gallon above ground tanks.

Airports like the Ralph Wenz Field in Pinedale and others throughout the United States will receive the funding as part of the supplemental amount of $500 million for discretionary grants under the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) statute.

“The robust economy is enabling more passengers to travel by air so this Administration is investing billions of dollars in America’s airports which will address safer airport operations, fewer airport delays and greater ease of travel for air travelers,” Chao said in a release on Nov. 22.

In this recent round of awards, Pinedale was one of 108 airports to receive the supplemental funding.

“Projects like these help the state provide a safe, efficient transportation system for the traveling public,” said Brian Olsen, WYDOT Aeronautics administrator. “We are pleased the Ralph Wenz Field will get this supplemental funding to make those improvements, which will only enhance aviation in that part of Wyoming.”

According to WYDOT’s most recent economic analysis, 35 public use airports in the Wyoming Aviation System account for $1.4 billion in total economic activity and support more than 12,000 jobs annually.