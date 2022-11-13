Pinedale artist showcases work at Rock Springs Community Fine Arts Center

Wyo4news Photo

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Between November 12 to December 29, 2022, the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs will be home to an exhibition by artist David Klarén. This display titled Shoulders of Giants is an impressive array of graphite and ink drawings from a silhouette series. Klarén is a local artist from Pinedale, Wyoming with a remarkable career and a thriving gallery/frame shop in his hometown.

According to Klarén’s artist statement “The Silhouette Series includes large-scale graphite drawings on paper, and more modestly sized ink drawings on vellum. In each work, I reduce a selected image to a symbol by making it a silhouette. By paying meticulous attention to the image’s edge, building up layers of marks, and creating a unique object that is obviously hand-made, I charge the symbol with added meaning.”

Klarén continues “I enjoy exploring the tenuous balance between locking the image in a surface of heavily worked graphite or ink, and its disintegration toward the edges of paper or vellum. But I am also intent on making beautiful drawings that exploit the silver iridescence of graphite and the mysterious blackness of ink.”

In an interview with Klarén he explained that he has been doing art since childhood. Beginning with paint by numbers and moving into acrylics that his mother got for him, art has always been an integral part of his life. Much of his work is available for viewing not only at the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs for the next month and a half but also on online platforms. Much of his work as well as his process is available on Facebook, while his website makes viewing the variety of his pieces a click away.