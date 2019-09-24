Pirates will take over The Broadway Theater Oct. 18

Rock Springs, Wyoming — It’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” meets “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” with a splash of “Monty Python” and “Mad Libs” tossed into the mix at The Broadway Theater as “The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told” takes the stage Friday, Oct. 18.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10.

“The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told” is off Broadway’s improvised, interactive, musical pirate adventure, filled with boatloads of laugh-out-loud moments for both kids and grown-ups.

The Plot: Flung into the future by a musical-loving Sea Witch, a crew of misfit pirates-turned-actors must now perform the greatest pirate epic ever seen on stage. However, when their script is partially obscured by a tragic squid ink accident, the crew must turn to the audience to fill in the missing bits of the plot.

Cast members improvise their musical adventure, seamlessly weaving the audience suggestions into scenes, songs and more.

Full of swordplay and wordplay — with a boatload of laughs for pirates age 4 to 104 — this swashbuckling musical is never the same show twice.

According to The New York Times, there are “more laughs than there are bones in Davy Jones’s locker!” The show was nominated as “Best Family Show 2014” by the Off-Broadway Alliance Awards.

Tickets are available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and on BroadwayRS.com.