Pistol from late 1800’s examined by Sweetwater Historical Museum

The four-barreled .32-caliber Remington pocket pistol recently submitted to the Sweetwater County Historical Museum for research. Museum staff believes it was made between 1866 and 1871. Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.

From the Sweetwater County Historical Museum

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (January 24, 2021) — A research request made this week to the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program provided museum staff an opportunity to examine a unique handgun dating back a century and a half.

Pictured here is the pocket-size pistol, officially designated a “Remington’s New Repeating Pistol,” (also known as the “Remington-Elliot Ring Trigger Derringer”), a four-barreled “pepperbox” design chambered for a metallic cartridge, a .32 rimfire.

The barrel mechanism of the “Remington-Elliot Ring Trigger Derringer”. Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.

Unlike earlier percussion pepperboxes, which featured a rotating-barrel mechanism, the Remington pepperbox, designed by Dr. William Elliot, had a rotating firing pin.

The little pistol was manufactured from 1863 to 1888; museum researchers believe this one was manufactured between 1866 and 1871.

 

People with a vintage firearm (or firearms) who would like to learn more about them need only contact the museum at (307) 872-6435 or via email at [email protected]

There is no charge for the Museum’s firearms research service.

