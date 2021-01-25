Pistol from late 1800’s examined by Sweetwater Historical Museum

Advertisement

From the Sweetwater County Historical Museum

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (January 24, 2021) — A research request made this week to the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program provided museum staff an opportunity to examine a unique handgun dating back a century and a half.

Pictured here is the pocket-size pistol, officially designated a “Remington’s New Repeating Pistol,” (also known as the “Remington-Elliot Ring Trigger Derringer”), a four-barreled “pepperbox” design chambered for a metallic cartridge, a .32 rimfire.

Unlike earlier percussion pepperboxes, which featured a rotating-barrel mechanism, the Remington pepperbox, designed by Dr. William Elliot, had a rotating firing pin.

The little pistol was manufactured from 1863 to 1888; museum researchers believe this one was manufactured between 1866 and 1871.

People with a vintage firearm (or firearms) who would like to learn more about them need only contact the museum at (307) 872-6435 or via email at [email protected]

There is no charge for the Museum’s firearms research service.