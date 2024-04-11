Plan now to help with City Wide Clean-ups

April 11, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

May is clean-up month in Rock Springs and Green River.

Rock Springs Clean-up

The clean-up campaign in Rock Springs will take place throughout May, but residents can begin earlier with nice weather already here. The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce asks that businesses, organizations, or individuals interested in cleaning an area please contact the Chamber before cleaning. Those stopping by the Chamber can pick up free garbage bags, gloves, and water donated by Church and Dwight.

Starting May 1, the City of Rock Springs will start picking up garbage bags that have been filled and left on the roadside.

Rock Springs Commerce Bank Shred Day

Commerce Bank of Wyoming will hold its annual free “Community Shred Day” on Tuesday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will occur in the bank’s parking lot off Dewar Drive by the drive-through banking windows. A recommended limit of two bags or boxes per person is requested.

Commerce Bank will also provide free lunch for all dropping-off items to be shredded.

Green River Clean-up Day

In Green River, May 18th will be City-Wide Clean-up Day, a joint effort by the Green River Chamber of Commerce, the City of Green River, and Wyoming Waste Systems.

According to information from the Green River Chamber, this year’s focus areas include the business corridors, education, and recreation areas within the city limits. Volunteers can pick up free bags and gloves on May 18 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Green River Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center and then choose an area to clean.

All collected trash and debris needs to be placed in designated Wyoming Waste dumpsters on May 18. The dumpsters will have a “Clean Up Day” sign attached — the public needs to use these designated dumpsters during the clean-up.

Clean-up volunteers can begin signing up on May 1. For more information, contact the Green River Chamber at 307-875-5711 or e-mail [email protected].

Green River Paper Shred Bins

Shredding bins will be available at the Green River Chamber from May 13 to May 17 on a first-come, first-served basis. On May 18, WYODATA will be in the Green River Chamber parking lot to shred all dropped-off paperwork. Only one banker’s box worth of material per person will be shredded. Please make sure to remove paper/binder clips. Binders will not be shredded. All papers must be loose.