Plan “the big day” in downtown Rock Springs

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 31, 2020) — From picking out flowers to arranging a playlist for the reception, couples can pair up with small businesses in downtown Rock Springs for ideas. Planning a wedding can be fun when couples pair up with small businesses in downtown Rock Springs.

The first-ever Wedding Walkabout takes place Saturday, September 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown.

Advertisement

Couples can find many options for their special day including photographers, jewelry, flowers, full-service salons, and catering.

The walkabout starts at the Broadway Theater with a complimentary mimosa. Participants are invited to tour the stops in any order. The merchants will put a stamp on the participant’s checklist for a chance at some great prizes. The checklists must be turned in to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, 603 South Main Street, by Monday, September 14, in order to be entered for the drawing.