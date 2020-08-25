Plane crash near Rawlins injures three

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

RAWLINS, WYOMING (August 25, 2020) — According to a post on the Rawlins Police Department Facebook page, at 07:02 on Tuesday, August 25, the Rawlins Police Department received a report of a plane crash in the construction area between the runway at the Rawlins Municipal Airport and Beechcraft St.

The plane was observed by witnesses to have just taken off from the airport.

The Rawlins Police Department, Rawlins Fire Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and several ambulances from Carbon County Memorial Hospital responded. Once on the scene, emergency personnel located three occupants trapped inside the plane.

The Rawlins Fire Department extricated the occupants from the plane. Two of the occupants were transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County and one occupant was transported by Classic Air to Casper, WY.

The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) were notified and are investigating the crash. For more information, please contact Mira Miller, City of Rawlins Community Relations Coordinator, at 307-328-4500 ext. 1022. View the original Facebook post below: