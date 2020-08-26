Planned power outage in Green River on Thursday, August 27

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 26, 2020) — Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is informing over 1,000 customers in Green River the power will be shut off late at night Thursday, August 27. RMP says the planned power outage is needed to install a mobile substation.

Some of the locations mentioned by RMP include:

Flaming Gorge Way

Railroad Avenue

2nd North

3rd North

1st West

Virginia Circle

Sunset

Blake Street

Wild Horse Canyon

8th West

Other streets are will be included on the list above.

RMP says the outage will be from 11 pm Thursday night to 2 am Friday morning.

RMP says homeowners who have a listed phone number have been called by RMP, informing them of this emergency interruption. Those with questions can call RMP at 1-888-221-7070. The job number is 17243953.