Plant trees at High Desert Arboretum in Rock Springs to recognize Arbor Day

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 20, 2021) – The City of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board plans to recognize Arbor Day by hosting a tree planting event at the High Desert Arboretum located next to the Paul J. Wataha recreation area in Rock Springs on Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m.

Advertisement

The event is open to the public and attendees are asked to meet in the parking lot at the entrance to the Arboretum. Please use social distancing during the event.

Over 20 trees of 6 different varieties will be planted during the event. “We have made great strides in planting and maintaining hundreds of trees around the city of Rock Springs over the years and will be planting over 80 trees total this year. This event continues to expand on those efforts,” said Mark Lyon, City of Rock Springs Parks Superintendent.

Advertisement

Arbor Day is a day designated for planting trees. In 1872, J. Sterling Morton proposed to the Nebraska Board of this holiday, called Arbor Day, was first observed with the planting of more than a million trees in Nebraska, and Arbor Day is now observed throughout the nation and the world. Trees can reduce the erosion of precious topsoil by wind and water, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce life-giving oxygen, and provide habitat for wildlife. Trees are a renewable resource and increase property values, enhanced the economic vitality of business areas and beautify the community.

“Attractive landscaping throughout a community not only provides a sense of pride for local residents, but it also provides a positive first impression for visitors to the area,” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism and Board Chair of the Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board. “Arbor Day is a perfect opportunity to highlight the importance of trees and landscaping to a community and the overall positive impact that trees have on our health and wellness.”