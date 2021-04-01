Planting blue and silver pinwheels to bring awareness of child abuse

Advertisement

April 1, 2021 — April is Child Abuse Awareness Month in the United States. Locally, Sue McGuire, (pictured above) chairman of Juniors’ Special Programs for the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs, put out blue and silver pinwheels yesterday at Head Start in Rock Springs. These pinwheels will be in front of the Head Start building throughout April.



According to preventchildabuse.com, “Pinwheel gardens represent our effort to focus on community activities that support families and public policies that prioritize prevention right from the start to make sure child abuse and neglect never occur. Pinwheels are used to help educate communities about the importance of supporting children and families.”

Prevent Child Abuse America encourages people to put out their own blue and silver pinwheels as part of a campaign to promote a world where all children grow up happy, healthy, and prepared to succeed in supportive families and communities.