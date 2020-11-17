Platte Valley mule deer migration corridor local group to hold 1st meeting

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (November 17, 2020) – Earlier this year, Governor Mark Gordon signed the Migration Corridor Executive Order (EO) 2020-1. The Order supports conservation of mule deer and pronghorn, protects landowner rights and accommodates multiple-use opportunities. In this next phase of EO implementation, the Governor has appointed seven members to the Platte Valley Mule Deer Local Area Working Group in consultation with the Carbon County Commission to review the existing designation of the Platte Valley Mule Deer Migration corridor. The first public meeting will be held in early December.

The Platte Valley Local Area Working Group comprises similar representative sectors as the Statewide Migration Corridor Advisory Group that convened in 2019 to advise the Governor on the development of EO 2020-1. The seven appointed members are: Diane Berger and Chris Williams (agriculture); Kara Choquette and Pete Obermueller (industry); Joe Parsons and David Willms (wildlife/conservation/hunting); and Ed Glode (motorized recreation).

The working group will review the effectiveness of corridor designation on the migratory herd and evaluate the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Platte Valley Mule Deer Migration Corridor draft risk assessment report. It will also make recommendations about additional opportunities for conservation, as well as examine the impacts of all restrictions on development and use of lands encompassed in the designated corridor. Information about the Governor’s Migration Corridor Strategy and upcoming meetings can be found here. That site will be updated as meetings are scheduled. The full text of the Executive Order can be found on the Governor’s website here.

The Platte Valley Local Area Working Group meetings will be publicly held and will consist of a small number of meetings. Additional stakeholders are invited to attend and comment. State and federal governmental entities will not be members of the Working Group, but will act in an advisory capacity and may include: the Wyoming Game & Fish Department and other State of Wyoming agencies, the Forest Service, the Bureau of Land management and local elected officials.