Playground update means more gross motor play for YWCA students

Photo submitted by YWCA – Playground

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — YWCA received $30,000 from the Wyoming Community Foundation and $36,000 from the Socrates Foundation to help remodel their childcare playgrounds. YWCA was able to create an infant playground as well as upgrade the existing toddler and preschool play areas. The existing playgrounds were getting by with equipment more suited for home use. Those pieces of equipment could not stand up to vigorous play by 15-20 children each day year after year. The new equipment is similar to pieces found in community playgrounds and is able to last for many years.

YWCA is a nonprofit organization serving Sweetwater County with services to eliminate racism, empower women, promote peace, justice, and dignity for all. YWCA Sweetwater County has worked to provide quality affordable child care and believes the funds received will strengthen the work being done.

“Having an infant playground has been a goal that we have had for almost a decade and we are so excited!” Child Care Director, Jennifer Vegors. YWCA infant classroom has been limited in their outdoor activities as the toys for the existing toddler playground were not suitable or safe for children their age. Having a space of their own will allow very young children a chance to utilize outdoor gross motor skills.

“We want parents to attend school or work knowing their children are being well cared for in a fun environment where they can learn. “YWCA is always setting goals to improve the services we provide to our County and we are so appreciative of Foundations like these that make projects like these possible.” Development Director, Kayla Mannikko.

To learn more about YWCA or to donate, visit www.ywcasweetwater.org or contact Kayla at 307-352-6635 or [email protected].

