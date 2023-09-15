Please join the NHS members for Yappy Hour and ribbon cutting this Saturday

Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Back in June, the Green River National Honor Society was finally able to reveal its six-year project to the community of Green River. That project was for Green River to finally have a dog park. They will have another ribbon-cutting, but this time it will be for the sculpture that was revealed during the 18th annual Art on the Green competition. Come see the sculpture in its permanent home and name reveal on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m., next to the Green River Animal Control building.

During the Green River Art Council meetings earlier this year, it was decided that some of the funds the council had received from the city would benefit the dog park. Every year, the Green River Arts Council finds new ways to use the money, whether that includes sculptures to beautify the city, hosting classes, or like last December when the council held its first-ever Light Fest event. The purchase of this particular sculpture goes well with their motto, “Fostering Community Price by Promoting Public Art and Creativity for the Citizens of Green River”.

They revealed the newest sculpture on Aug. 18, 2023, right after Battle on the Green for everyone to see. The unveiling of the sculpture showed a Labradoodle made from reclaimed metal by the artist Jacob Novinger. After the unveiling, the Green River Arts Council asked the community to help name the pup. All name ideas were then given to the National Honor Society to pick from, as well as a date for the ribbon-cutting. During this Saturday’s ribbon-cutting, the name of the sculpture the National Honor Society students chose will be announced.

Bring your dog and enjoy activities provided for your pups.

If you would like to help with the dog park, you can join the City of Green River for its Paws and Pickin’ every Thursday from 6-7 p.m. During this time, you can join the Dog Park Committee on keeping the Dog Park free from weeds. Due to the safety of the dogs, no spraying will take place at the Dog Park, so weeds must be hand-pulled. Please bring gloves, dogs are welcome.

For more information on the dog park project or about the Green River Arts Council, visit the City of Green River website at www.cityofgreenriver.org.