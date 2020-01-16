Plenty of area girls basketball teams in latest WyoPreps poll

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 16, 2020) — Area high school girls basketball teams are well represented in the latest WyoPreps.como Coach’s and Media Girls Basketball Poll.

In the 4A poll, Green River is #5 this week with Rock Springs at #8. Cheyenne East retains their top spot followed by Cheyenne Central, Thunder Basin, and Casper Natrona.

Green River will travel to #3 Thunder Basin this Friday night. Rock Springs is at unranked Laramie Saturday afternoon.

In the 3A poll, Mountain View moves up two positions to #2 behind top-ranked Douglas. Lyman and Pinedale, tied at #5, also made moves in this week’s voting. Lander is #3 with Worland #4.

Mountain View travels to $A Evanston Friday while Lyman is at 4A Star Valley and Pinedale plays at 2A Kemmerer.

The Farson-Eden Lady Proghorns stay at #5 in the 1A poll. Cokeville, #1, H.E.M., #2, and Upton, #3, stayed in their same positions. Little Snake River moved into the top five at #4.

Little Snake River will host Farson-Eden on Friday.

Click here to see the full WyoPreps polls.