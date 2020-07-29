Plenty of local happenings going on today

Wyo4News Staff

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 29, 2020) — Another busy Wednesday is on tap for area residents with all kinds of “things we can do” choices.

The Sweetwater Daggett County Fair will have Barrel, Ribbon, Pole Bending, and other competitions going on today, starting at 9 a.m. in the Indoor Arena at the Sweetwater Event’s Complex. The public can watch at no charge.

Dip, Dodge & Slide will again feature dodge ball games and slip n’ slides at Century West Park from 1:30 to 4:30 this afternoon.

The Green River Farmer’s Market will be taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot at Uinta Drive and Roosevelt. The WyoRadio and the WyoRadio Kuzer will be on hand.

Later tonight, Max-Say-Shun hits the stage at Bunning Park as part of the Rock Springs Civic Center Summer Concert Series. The free concert is from 7 to 9 p.m. Attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets. Face coverings and social distancing are encouraged.